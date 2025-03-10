ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Champions Trophy: Indian Fans Around Globe Celebrate Team’s Third Tournament Title Triumph

Indian cricket fans from all around the world celebrated India’s title triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Dubai: Indian cricket fans all around the globe celebrated India’s title win in the Champions Trophy 2025. Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India claimed their third title after winning the tournament in 2002 and 2013.

Also, former Indian cricketer Lalchand Rajput praised the Indian team after their victory.

"I think the result is here. The way the Indian team is playing, the way the batters batted, the bowlers bowled, it was a clinical win. Every game has given us some satisfaction, and if you look at it we have won very comfortably,” Rajput told PTI.

Indian Fans Celebrated Team's Title Triumph In Champions Trophy 2025 (PTI)

A cricket fan expressed joy after India’s win in the tournament.

"There are no words to describe what just happened we were all at the edge of our seats. This is a tournament in which we have not always performed at our best, but this time, I think we had a team that showcased itself as a team that is very united and very confident about itself,” he stated.

New Zealand elected to bat after winning the toss. Daryl Mitchell played an anchor role with a knock of 63 runs, and Michael Bracewell provided the final flourish with a stellar knock of unbeaten 53 runs from 40 deliveries. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each for the Indian side.

Chasing the target, Rohit Sharma starred in the chase with a knock of 76 runs. Although the team suffered several blows in the second innings, KL Rahul ensured a smooth chase. Men in Blue won the fixture by four wickets to lift the silverware.

