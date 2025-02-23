IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Family Can’t Run’, Sunil Gavaskar Takes Brutal Dig At Imam-ul-Haq

Dubai: India are up against Pakistan in Match No. 5 of the Champions Trophy and the latter chose to bat after winning the toss and Sunil Gavaskar took a brutal dig at the Imam ul Haq from the commentary box during the fixture.

The Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq departed early after the team chose to bat and were reduced to 47/2 after 9.2 overs. While Babar was dismissed by Hardik Pandya, Imam got run out while trying to take a risky single.

While facing Kuldeep in the 10th over, the left-handed batter Imam ul Haq stepped down the track on the second delivery and pushed it towards mid-on. Axar Patel who was stationed at the position charged towards the ball and shattered the stumps with a direct hit. He caught Imam short of the ground despite the batter putting in a dive to save himself from getting dismissed.

Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram and Sunil Gavaskar were in the commentary box. After the Imam’s dismissal, Shastri asked Gavaskar whether getting run out runs in the family citing the example of Inzamam ul Haq. To his query, Gavaskar came up with a witty reply saying the family can’t run.

Imam ul Haq replaced Fakhar Zaman who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Fakhar sustained an injury during Pakistan’s first match of the tournament against New Zealand. Although, he came to bat in the middle order for the team the left-handed batter was eventually ruled out of the tournament.