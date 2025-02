ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma Becomes Third Indian Batter To Score 9000 ODI Runs While Opening

Dubai: India captain Rohit Sharma has been in brilliant form recently and he provided a solid start to the national side in the Champion trophy fixture against Bangladesh. The right-handed batter added another milestone to his career by completing 9000 ODI runs as an opener on Sunday against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. He became only the third batter to do so after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.