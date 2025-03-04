IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run Getter In Champions Trophy For India

Dubai: India’s ace batter Virat Kohli achieved a unique feat in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. He became the highest run-getter for India in tournament history, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan, who had amassed 701 runs from 10 matches with an average of 77.88. Overall. Kohli is at the third place in the list of leading run-scorers in the Champions Trophy after Chris Gayle (791) and Mahela Jayawardene (742).

Kohli took his tally in the Champions Trophy to 702 runs from 17 matches as soon as he scored 40 runs in the fixture. The right-handed batter surpassed Shikhar Dhawan in the fixture against Australia.

Kohli also overtook Sourav Ganguly in the list of batters with most runs for India in the Champions Trophy after scoring four runs. Ganguly has amassed 665 runs from 13 matches, laced with three fifties and three centuries.

He has also become the third-highest run-getter in the tournament's history. Caribbean batter Chris Gayle has racked up 791 runs from 17 matches, while Mahela Jaywardene has accrued 742 runs from 22 matches.

Australia posted 264 while batting first, thanks to half-centuries from Steven Smith and Alex Carey. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja picked a couple of wickets each. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with one wicket each.

India lost openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early in the innings, and the team were reduced to 43/2 in the innings. After the early blows, the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli steadied the innings. Iyer was dismissed on 45 runs while Kohli completed his fifty.