ICC Champions Trophy: Chakravarthy’s Five-For Guides India To Their Maiden Victory Over New Zealand

Dubai: India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in their final group stage fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. With the triumph, they set up a clash with Australia in the semifinal for Tuesday at the same venue. India topped Group A with six points, while New Zealand finished at the second position in the group with four points. Notably, India registered their maiden win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy history. Last time, both the teams met in the final of the Champions Trophy 2000, and New Zealand emerged triumphant in that fixture.

Chasing a target of 250, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals while Kane Williamson played a valiant knock from one end. He carved a knock of 81 runs laced with seven boundaries, but a lack of support from the other end kept New Zealand 45 runs short of the target. Varun Chakravarthy spun his web around the New Zealand batters and registered a five-wicket haul. Kuldeep Yadav picked a couple of wickets, while other bowlers also chipped in with their effective bowling.

Batting first, India lost three early wickets as Matt Henry bowled an impressive spell with the new ball. The trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill went back to the pavilion on low scores, and India was reduced to 30/3 in quick time. The duo of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel staged a recovery with a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Axar was dismissed on 42, but Shreyas scored a half-century. Hardik Pandya provided an amassed run-a-ball 45 while batting the order, and India posted 249/9 in the first innings.

Matt Henry picked five wickets while Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra picked a wicket each.

Best figures for India in the Champions Trophy

5/36 Ravindra Jadeja vs WI The Oval 2013

5/42 Varun Chakravarthy vs NZ Dubai 2025

5/53 Mohd Shami vs Ban Dubai 2025

4/38 Sachin Tendulkar vs Aus Dhaka 1998

4/45 Zaheer Khan vs Zim Colombo RPS 2002

Best figures on Champions Trophy debut