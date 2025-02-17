ICC Champions Trophy: India's Head To Head Records Against Group A Teams; No Victory Against New Zealand

Hyderabad: Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to commence from February 19 and so India will be eyeing to lift the silverware with a brilliant performance. In the last edition, India lost to Pakistan in the final but this time around they will be looking to win the title. The Indian team is coming on the back of a 3-0 series win over England in the ODIs and they will be brimming with confidence while starting their hunt for the glory in the competition.

India have won two titles in the marquee event. The team beat England to lift the Champions Trophy 2013 in a rain-marred final. In a contest that was reduced to 20 overs, India posted a total of 129/7. The team then successfully defended the total in a thriller and managed to secure a win by four runs. India also won the Champions Trophy in 2002 when they were the joint winners along with Sri Lanka.

India vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

In the Champions Trophy, India are grouped together with Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A. India will play their fixture against Bangladesh on February 20 and the team has played only one match against the Bangla Tigers in the history of the tournament. The Indian side has won the sole fixture against Bangladesh when the two teams met in the 2017 edition.

India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy

Against Pakistan, India has played in five matches. Two of them were won by the Indian team while the Men in Blue lost three fixtures. The last meeting between both teams was in the Champions Trophy 2017 final where Pakistan beat India where the former beat the latter by 180 runs. The Indian side will be eyeing to add one more win to their tally against Pakistan.

India vs New Zealand in Champions Trophy

Interestingly, India have never won against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. The two teams have played only one fixture where they met in the final of the Champions Trophy 2000. New Zealand beat India back then by four wickets in the match played at the Nairobi.