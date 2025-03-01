ICC Champions Trophy: Surprising! India Have Never Won Against This Opponent In Tournament History

Dubai: India are all set to square off against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 2. The tournament has seen a lot of exciting fixtures already, and the tournament is likely to see one more thrilling encounter as the winner will top Group A. Both the teams have already entered the semifinal by winning both of their group matches.

Rohit Sharma and Co. beat Bangladesh in their opening fixture by 60 runs. Subsequently, they beat Pakistan by a margin of six wickets. Now, India will be up against the Blackaps in their final group stage A game. On the other hand, New Zealand has also entered the last 4. Australia have already entered the semifinal, and the fourth semifinalists will be decided by the result of the match between England and South Africa.

File Photo: India Cricket Team (IANS)

India have emerged triumphant against all the teams in the tournament except for one opposition - New Zealand. Both the teams faced each other in the 2000 edition of the tournament when it was termed as the knockout trophy. New Zealand beat the Indian team by four wickets as Chris Cairns smashed a century with a knock of unbeaten 102 runs. Venkatesh Prasad picked up three wickets, while Anil Kumble scalped two dismissals. However, the teams have never faced each other in the Champions Trophy after that fixture.

Both the teams have played against each other on 118 occasions. India have dominated the matchup with 60 victories, while New Zealand have won 50 matches. Seven games have ended in a no result. One match between both the teams ended in a draw.