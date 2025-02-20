ICC Champions Trophy: 11 Tosses Lost In A Row; India Owns Unwanted Record In Fixture Against Bangladesh

Dubai: The Indian team started their campaign against Bangladesh in the ongoing Champions Trophy on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. The team owned an unwanted record in the match after they lost the toss against Bangladesh. They became joint leaders with the Netherlands in terms of losing most tosses in a row. The Indian team has now lost 11 tosses in a row starting from the final of World Cup final 2023. The Netherlands had made such a sequence between March 2011 & August 2013 losing 11 tosses in a row.

Bangladesh opted to bat after winning the toss in the match and the duo of Mohammed Shami and Hashit Rana provided early blows for the Indian team. Shami got rid of Soumya Sarkar on duck while Najmul Hossain Shanto also departed back to the crease without troubling the scorers.

The Indian team is coming onto the back of a clean sweep against England in the three-match series. On the other hand, Bangladesh lost a series against West Indies in the 50-over cricket when they last played ODIs.

India have opted for two specialist pacers in the form of Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana while Hardik Pandya will provide a third bowling option for the Indian side. The spin department will be handled by Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

For India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the cusp of major milestones. While Rohit might complete 11,000 ODI runs, Kohli is on the verge of 14,000 ODI runs. Kohli is likely to become the fastest to reach the landmark.