IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Smashes 51st ODI Century To Power India To Semi-Final With Six-Wicket Win

Dubai: It was a Virat Kohli show when India locked horns against Pakistan on Sunday in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy. The star Indian batter played a terrific knock to score 100 from 111 deliveries and guide India to a six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli looked in touch right from the start as he walked into the ground and started middling the ball through his strokes. The right-handed batter finished off the match with a cover drive which raced to the boundary. During his 51st ODI century laced with seven boundaries, Kohli created several records on his way.

Kohli became the first batter to score a century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, ODI World Cup and Asia Cup. Also, it was his maiden hundred in the Champions Trophy. Also, he has six centuries in the ICC events. Kohli became the first player to win a Man of the Match award against Pakistan in all ICC tournaments. He has won five Man of the Match awards against arch-rivals which includes three in T20 World Cups, 1 in ODI World Cup and one in the Champions Trophy.

Chasing a target of 242, India lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early in the innings as he was dismissed on 20 runs by a brilliant inswinger from Shaheen Afridi. Virat Kohli then walked in to bat at No. 3 and built a partnership with another Indian opener Shubman Gill. The duo was looking solid and they forged an alliance of 69 runs for the second wicket. Gill departed on 46 runs but Kohli continued to assert his supremacy with sublime timing and piercing gaps. Shreyas Iyer walked in next and scored a fifty while Hardik Pandya was dismissed after scoring just eight runs.

Amidst the fall of wickets from one end, Kohli held one end and kept anchoring the run chase.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan chose to bat after winning the toss. Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) added 104 runs for the team after losing two early wickets. However, the team suffered a collapse losing eight wickets for 90 runs as India got bundled out on 241 from 151/2. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India taking three wickets while Hardik Pandya chipped in with a couple of wickets.