ICC Champions Trophy Final: Tickets Sold In Just Couple Of Hours As Lakhs Of Fans Rush Online

Dubai: In a few minutes after the Champions Trophy 2025 final tickets went for sale online, more than 1,00,000 people were in a queue to book seats for the title decider at the Dubai International Stadium. India will meet Australia in the final of the tournament on March 9.

After India beat Australia in the semi-final fixture, there was a massive queue of fans eager to grab a seat for the final of the competition. In more than two hours, the tickets for the match were sold out. The fans can now try to get physical tickets for the crucial clash.

There were 12 categories of tickets for the fixture, and even the most expensive range of tickets, priced at AED 12,000 each (approx Rs 3,00,000), were sold in a short time, highlighting the enthusiasm amongst the spectators for the crucial clash. The cheapest category of tickets was on sale for AED 250, while the premium categories started from AED 1,000.

It was a packed stadium for India’s matches against Pakistan and Australia. During an interaction with media on March 2, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) COO Subhan Ahmed commented that there was an increase in the number of spectators as the tournament progressed.

“The crowds have picked up gradually. It (for the India vs Bangladesh match) was more than 60% (turnout). Some countries are facing challenges to travel, which could be a factor. However, the turnout for the subsequent matches has been very good. The ticket sales were around 95% (of the capacity). Maybe some people didn’t turn up after buying the tickets! Today (March 2), there’s around a 93% turnout, and it will increase as the day wears on,” he said.