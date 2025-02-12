ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Champions Trophy: Bumrah ruled out, Rana, Chakravarthy Included

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The BCCI on late Tuesday night announced that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted by Pakistan.However, India will play all its games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The five-member National selection committee headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has named right-arm pacer Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement for the marquee event.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a media statement said, "Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement."

The national selectors have also named mystry spinner Varun Chakravarthy who recently made his ODI debut, in the squad for the Champions Trophy.

For the record, Chakravarthy became the second oldest Indian to make an ODI debut after Sir Farukh Engineer.

Chakravarthy who plays for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit has replaced flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was named in the provisional squad, which was declared by the BCCI.