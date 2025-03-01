ICC Champions Trophy: This Country Hosted The Tournament But Was Not Part Of It

Hyderabad: When an ICC event is scheduled, the host country generally has a lot of significance. As they host a marquee event, all the limelight is usually on the host nation. The team is also a default participant in most of the tournaments as the matches are going to be played on their soil. The ongoing edition of the Champions Trophy is the ninth in the history, and it is hosted by Pakistan and the UAE.

However, there have been a rare phenomenon a couple of times in the Champions Trophy where the host country didn’t participate in the tournament. The ongoing edition is being played in Pakistan and the UAE. UAE is not participating in the competition, but they are hosting the tournament.

However, the situation has arisen due to the strained relationship between India and Pakistan. India have denied travelling to Pakistan, citing security reasons, so they will be playing all of their fixtures at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

The first edition of the Champions Trophy, known as the ICC Knockout Trophy back then, was hosted by Bangladesh, but they were never part of the tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the hosting rights to Bangladesh to promote the sport in the country and expand the global reach of the sport. Despite hosting the event, the team didn’t participate in it as they were not the Test nation back then and were yet to be given the Test status by the ICC.

Bangla Tigers showed a lot of potential on the international stage, winning the 1997 ICC Trophy and qualifying for the 1999 cricket world cup. The decision was taken by the ICC to use the marquee events as a platform for the emerging nations to shine on the global stage. Bangladesh gained Test status in 2000, but before that, they became a part of a rare phenomenon where a team hosted the competition but didn’t participate in it.