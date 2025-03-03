ICC Champions Trophy: Australia Name Cooper Connolly As Matthew Short’s Replacement

Dubai: Australia have announced all-rounder Cooper Connolly as the replacement for the injured Matthew Short, who is ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025. ICC’s Technical Committee has approved the decision. Australia suffered a blow ahead of the semi-final clash against India on Tuesday with an injury to Short. The right-handed batter sustained a calf injury in Australia’s rain-affected game against Afghanistan on February 28. The injury has ruled the 29-year-old out for the remainder of the tournament.

Short sustained the injury while fielding, and he was struggling during his short stay at the crease of 20 runs from 15 deliveries. His stay at the crease was cut short by Azmatullah Omarzai, and there were indications of a recovery initially, but the medical staff has confirmed that Short has been ruled out from the remainder of the tournament.

Cooper Connolly, who was part of the Australian squad as a travelling reserve, is added to the team in place of the injured opener. The 24-year-old all-rounder has been featured in six international fixtures so far for the national side, which include three ODIs. His addition to the squad at the crucial juncture in the tournament will boost the section of all-rounders, but it will leave the question of who will open at the top alongside Travis Head. Cooper Connolly's ability to bowl off-spin will also give the team an extra bowling option.

Australia are featuring in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy for the first time since the 2009 edition. The 2006 edition winners will be aiming to add another ICC title to their illustrious record.

Australia will lock horns against India in the semifinal of the tournament on Tuesday, March 4. With the conditions in Dubai likely to assist spinners, Connolly’s inclusion in the team can boost Australia’s chances.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.