ICC Champions Trophy: Rain Pushes Australia Into Semifinal; Afghanistan Rely On Fate For Entry In Last Four

Lahore: The highly anticipated fixture between Australia and Afghanistan ended in a no result on Friday. Afghanistan’s hopes of taking revenge for the defeat against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup were washed away by the showers after 12.5 overs in the second innings. With the abandonment of the fixture, Australia joined India and New Zealand as the third semi-finalist of the tournament, while Afghanistan will rely on fate with three points to their name. But they will need a miracle in the match between England and South Africa, considering the kind of margins they would want England to win with.

In case England bats first, they will have to beat South Africa by at least 207 runs. If they bat second, they will have to hunt the target within 11.1 overs (assuming a first innings total of 300 in both cases).

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat. They lost the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz early in the innings as he walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed on a duck. However, Sediqullah Atal played a stellar knock of 85 runs and Azmatullah Omarzai struck 67 runs from 63 deliveries laced with five sixes. The team posted a total of 273 in the first innings and provided a decent target for the opposition on a track which had some assistance for the fast bowlers. Ben Dwarshuis picked three wickets, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa took two wickets each.

Australia got off to a flier in response as the openers Matthew Short and Travis Head joined forces to plunder 44 runs from 4.3 overs. Steve Smith walked in the middle after the departure of Short on 20 runs. The pair of Smith (19 Not Out) and Head (59 Not Out) took Australia to 109/1 after 12.5 overs.

However, rain interrupted after that, and an incessant drizzle and subsequent wet outfield left the match referee with no other option than to abandon the fixture. Both captains shook hands as the game was called off.