ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy is all set to resume on February 19 with the tournament returning to the international fold for the first time since 2017. Pakistan are the defending Champions of the tournament and they will host the competition with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan will be hosting the tournament while India will play their matches in Dubai, UAE.
In the opening match of the tournament, Pakistan will be up against New Zealand on February 19. Here are all the details about the much-awaited ICC tournament.
How to watch the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Live
Jio Hotstar will live stream the matches of the Champions Trophy 2025 while Star Sports Network and Network 18 will broadcast the Champions Trophy. India will start their campaign in the Champions Trophy on February 20 with a fixture against Bangladesh.
Qualification
Earlier, the top-ranked ODI sides used to participate in the Champions Trophy. However, the qualification for this tournament relied upon the team’s performance in the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The teams who finished in the top eight positions in the points table sealed their place in the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy.
Groups
Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand.
Group B: Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami
England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka
Debutants
Afghanistan will be featuring in the tournament for the first time. After emerging triumphant over England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023. Thanks to those, the Afghan side ensured their maiden Champions Trophy qualification.
Format
The format for the tournament has not gone under any changes since eight teams were introduced back in 2006. The eight teams are divided into two groups of four, with each team playing once against every other team in the group.
Prize Money
The Champions Trophy 2025 will witness eight teams competing for prize money of 2.24 million US Dollars. The runner-up will get an amount of $1.12 million. Each losing semi-final will be rewarded with a sum of $560,000. The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 per cent from the previous edition, reaching $6.9 million.