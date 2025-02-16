ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy is all set to resume on February 19 with the tournament returning to the international fold for the first time since 2017. Pakistan are the defending Champions of the tournament and they will host the competition with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan will be hosting the tournament while India will play their matches in Dubai, UAE.

In the opening match of the tournament, Pakistan will be up against New Zealand on February 19. Here are all the details about the much-awaited ICC tournament.

How to watch the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Live

Jio Hotstar will live stream the matches of the Champions Trophy 2025 while Star Sports Network and Network 18 will broadcast the Champions Trophy. India will start their campaign in the Champions Trophy on February 20 with a fixture against Bangladesh.

Qualification

Earlier, the top-ranked ODI sides used to participate in the Champions Trophy. However, the qualification for this tournament relied upon the team’s performance in the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The teams who finished in the top eight positions in the points table sealed their place in the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy.

Groups

Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand.

Group B: Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.