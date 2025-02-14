Champions Trophy 2025 Winner To Get Around 19.45 Crore Rupees As ICC Announces Prize Money

Dubai: Eight teams are set to compete in the Champions Trophy 2025 which will begin on February 19 and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the prize money for the same. The winner of the tournament which will return for the first time since 2017 will get a whooping sum of $2.24 million (USD) which is approximately 19.45 Crore Indian rupees.

The runner-up of the competition will get $1.12 million while the two teams losing in the semi-finals will get $560,000. The total prize pool has witnessed a spike of 53 per cent from the 2017 edition and has reached $6.9 million.

Each victory in the group stage will secure $34,000 for the winning team. Teams who will finish the competition at the fifth or sixth place will receive $350,000 each while the teams in the seventh and eighth position will be rewarded with $140,000.

Notably, this is the first time when Pakistan will host an ICC event since 1996. The 2025 edition features eight teams which are divided into two groups of four while the top two from each group will advance to the semi-final.

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events,” ICC Chairman Jay Shah said in an official release.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will be scheduled for every four years featuring the top eight ODI teams while the Women’s Champions Trophy will debut in 2027 in the T20 format.