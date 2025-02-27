ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan Becomes Second Host Team To Be Eliminated From Tournament Without Single Win

Rawalpindi: Pakistan owned an embarrassing record after their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan became the first host nation to finish at the bottom of the table without a win since the group stages were introduced in the 2002 edition. Pakistan concluded the tournament with just 1 point to their name and a net run rate of -1.087.

Overall, Pakistan became the second host team in the history of the tournament after Kenya in 2000, to be eliminated from the tournament without having a single triumph to their name. They also became only the second team after South Africa in 2009 to finish at the bottom of the group. They also became only the second side after Australia who finished winless as the defending champions. In the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2009 champions Australia ended their campaign with one point from three fixtures.

Pakistan and Bangladesh ended their ICC Champions Trophy campaign without a single win on Thursday as the fixture between them was washed away due to rain. Both teams were awarded one point each after the match was abandoned. A dismal campaign finally came to an end for both teams as it was their final match of the group stage.

Pakistan resumed their campaign with a loss against New Zealand by 60 runs. In the next match, they conceded another defeat in the fixture versus India by six wickets. After both losses, they were knocked out of the tournament and it was a dead rubber against Bangladesh. However, the contest was abandoned due to incessant rain and both the teams earned one point each.

On the other hand, Bangladesh lost their opening fixture against India by six wickets and ended up on the losing side in the next game against New Zealand by five wickets.

Pakistan waited to host an ICC event for 29 years, the team didn’t manage to win a single game and were eliminated from the tournament just five days after the resumption of the tournament.