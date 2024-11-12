ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Likely To Be Shifted To South Africa If Pakistan Rejects Hybrid Model

Hyderabad: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 might be shifted to South Africa if Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejects the hybrid model according to a report published by news agency PTI. There has been a lot of discussion around India's participation in the tournament and the team refused to travel to the country. Also, the International Cricket Council (ICC) sent a mail to PCB confirming India's denial to travel to the country. As per the report by the PTI, ICC has ensured PCB full hosting fees if they agree to the hybrid model.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has written to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to inform India’s decision to not travel to the country participating in the tournament. The competition is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9 next year.

According to a report published by ‘Dawn’, the Pakistan government might ask the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to withdraw their team from the tournament. PCB might opt for withdrawal from the tournament.

Several media reports mentioned that the tournament might be played in a hybrid model but according to the report, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has ruled out any such possibility. In such a scenario, the ICC might have to move the tournament out of Pakistan.

For such a situation, Pakistan are considering pulling out of the Champions Trophy.

“In such a case, one of the options the government is mulling is that of asking the PCB to ensure Pakistan doesn’t participate in the Champions Trophy," the Dawn report quoted its source.

Earlier, a PTI report had revealed that ICC has sent mail to PCB confirming India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the event. Also, it mentioned that the current plan is to hold India’s matches in UAE and the final in Dubai.

India and Pakistan haven’t been engaged in any bilateral cricket since 2012 but continued to lock horns in the ICC tournaments including the ODI World Cup last year in India.

Notably, the Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan last year was also played in a hybrid model after India refused to play in Pakistan.