Champions Trophy 2025: Marquee Tournament Format To Go Through Major Change?

Hyderabad: The controversy around the Champions Trophy and its scheduling is not over yet and a constant discussion has been going around the tournament. India refused to travel to the host country Pakistan citing security concerns which created a tricky situation for the International Cricket Council (ICC). A hybrid model was suggested for the tournament and some media reports have mentioned that the hybrid model was accepted by the ICC. An ICC meeting was supposed to be held at the start of the month but it was postponed.

According to a report published by Cricbuzz, the Champions Trophy might be played in the T20 format shifting from the ODI format which is usually played in the competition.

"If the stalemate persists, it is not improbable that certain stakeholders may revive calls to convert the Champions Trophy into a T20 format which is easier and faster to market than the ODIs which are fast losing their relevance," the report stated.

The report mentions that ICC is lagging behind in terms of fulfilling its contractual duties to stakeholders. Broadcasters are under pressure to properly market the event now that the 90-day deadline has passed. Thus, they can push for the tournament to be played in the shortest format.

According to the report, the issue is with occurrences that will unfold in the future. The tournament is moving towards a hybrid format with the scheduling expected in February. However, the BCCI's unwillingness to accept the request from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the same format should be used while India hosts international events has put the situation in a deadlock and the final resolution is becoming an obstacle.