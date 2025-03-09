Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: Three Wickets In Quick Succession; Kuldeep Gets Prices Scalp Of Williamson

Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates | No Discussion On Rohit And Kohli's Retirement: Gill

Speculation is rife on the ODI future of skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli after the Champions Trophy but vice- captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said the Indian dressing room is not discussing retirement of the two modern-day greats.

Kohli and Rohit are still batting strong in the format but it is being discussed in cricketing circles that if India wins the ICC showpiece, both the batters or at least one can call time on his career. "There is no talk about retirement in the dressing room, now," Gill said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand here on Sunday.