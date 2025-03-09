With the wicket of Will Young, India have managed to put the pressure back on New Zealand, dismissing Rachin Ravindra, who took on bowlers with the word go. Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack after the conclusion of the powerplay and struck on the very first ball of the spell, getting rid of dangerous and in-form Rachin Ravindra with a wrong ' un. It was the perfect length, trapping Ravindra on the crease. would have been lbw if not bowled off the deflection off the pad. India sense the kill here.
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: Three Wickets In Quick Succession; Kuldeep Gets Prices Scalp Of Williamson
India will play its heart out to reclaim the Champions Trophy after 12 years as the Men in Blue face New Zealand in the final of the tournament in Dubai today. India would need one more of its clinical performances to taste success as the team looks a confident bunch to beat resilient Kiwis.
A lot of emotions are throbbing in Dubai and in the hearts of millions of Indians elsewhere, especially since this is likely going to be the last ICC event for stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Fans would be anxious to know whether any or both of them call it quits in ODIs like they did in T20s when India beat South Africa to win the 2024 T20 World Cup.
As for Kiwis, India have always found them a tall mountain to surmount, as the latter hold a 10-6 lead over their Asian rivals across all the ICC tournaments. If curated further, New Zealand have a 3-1 edge over India in the ICC knockout matches. It's a disturbing loop for them.
Stay tuned as ETV Bharat brings you live score, updates, and key insights from this exciting game of cricket today.
Match starts at 2.30 pm IST.
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: India Put Pressure Back On Kiwis; Kuldeep Sends Rachin Back To Dugout
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: Varun Chakravarthy Dismisses Will Young On 15
India got a much-needed breakthrough, and its none other than Varun Chakravarthy. The leg-spinner has stepped up yet again in the Champions Trophy for India as he bowled a delivery on middle and leg. Will Young tried to play across the line and was trapped in front of the stumps. It's plumb, and so New Zealand doesn't take a review. New Zealand 69 for 1 after the first powerplay. Joint-highest PP score in Dubai in the tournament; India had got exactly 69/1 against Bangladesh in their opening game.
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: Rachin Ravindra Starts Accelerating; New Zealand Get To Aggressive Start
The first three overs of the New Zealand innings were calm as they had scored 10 runs from 18 deliveries. However, Rachin Ravindra started switching gears from the fourth over and he smashed two boundaries and a six to Hardik Pandya. Next, he blasted two fours in the fifth over and has provided New Zealand to an aggressive start.
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: India lost 15th toss in a row; 12th for Rohit Sharma
India have inked yet another unwanted record in the fixture against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. India have lost 15th toss in a row. They already have a record of losing most tosses in a row. Also, India have lost 12th toss in a row under the leadership for Rohit Sharma.
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates | No Discussion On Rohit And Kohli's Retirement: Gill
Speculation is rife on the ODI future of skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli after the Champions Trophy but vice- captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said the Indian dressing room is not discussing retirement of the two modern-day greats.
Kohli and Rohit are still batting strong in the format but it is being discussed in cricketing circles that if India wins the ICC showpiece, both the batters or at least one can call time on his career. "There is no talk about retirement in the dressing room, now," Gill said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand here on Sunday.
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: India Unchanged, Kiwis Forced To Make One Change
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against India in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday. New Zealand made one change, bringing in Nathan Smith for injured Matt Henry, while India named an unchanged playing eleven. Notably, Henry has been the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 wickets.
Here are the squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.
New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Will O'Rourke.
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: Huge Blow To New Zealand, Matt Henry Ruled Out Of Final Due To Injury
New Zealand have suffered a massive blow with key pacer Matt Henry ruled out of today's ICC Champions Trophy Final due to injury. Henry hurt his shoulder when completing a catch in the outfield during the Black Caps' 50-run victory over South Africa in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy and hasn't recovered in time for the tournament decider against India in Dubai, the ICC said in one of its posts shortly after the toss on Sunday. He is being replaced by pacer Nathan Smith.
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: India Lose Toss, New Zealand Pick Batting
Rohit Sharma has lost his 12th toss on the trot. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has decided to bat first. The pitch is likely to favour spinners, and in all possibility, it is going to be a low-scoring game.
Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ Live Updates: Sun Out In Dubai, Toss Shortly
Dubai looks perfect for a day of cricket, and the pitch is likely to aid spinners, which India have in abundance. The toss is going to happen shortly. Rohit Sharma is yet to win a toss in this Champions Trophy and would badly want luck to favour him this time, though Mitchell Santner would also love to call it right.
With the wicket of Will Young, India have managed to put the pressure back on New Zealand, dismissing Rachin Ravindra, who took on bowlers with the word go. Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack after the conclusion of the powerplay and struck on the very first ball of the spell, getting rid of dangerous and in-form Rachin Ravindra with a wrong ' un. It was the perfect length, trapping Ravindra on the crease. would have been lbw if not bowled off the deflection off the pad. India sense the kill here.
