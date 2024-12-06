ETV Bharat / sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Hybrid Model Finalised For Tournament; ICC Agrees To PCB's Demands

In an informal meeting at the ICC headquarters, it was finalised that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in a hybrid model.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Hyderabad: A hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy was finalised in an informal meeting held at the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters according to a report published by news agency PTI. India will be allowed to play their share of matches in the UAE and ICC have agreed to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demands of scheduling ICC events till 2027 in a similar manner.

"It's been agreed in principle by all parties that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in the UAE and Pakistan with India playing its matches in Dubai. It's a win-win situation for all stakeholders," the ICC source told PTI.

The marquee tournament will be held in February-March next year. While agreeing to a hybrid model, PCB demanded a similar arrangement for the ICC events to be hosted by India until 2031. However, the ICC has agreed to a hybrid model for all its events until 2027.

During the specified period, India is set to host the Women’s ODI World Cup and 2026 Men;s T20 World Cup jointly with Sri Lanka.

"During the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play its matches in Sri Lanka. The compensation demanded by PCB for the Champions Trophy hybrid model is still under consideration," the source said.

The latest development will pave the way to finalise the schedule for the Champions Trophy which has been long awaited by the cricket fraternity.

India have not toured Pakistan ever since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed more than 150 people. The last bilateral series played between these two nations was in 2012.

