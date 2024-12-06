ETV Bharat / sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Hybrid Model Finalised For Tournament; ICC Agrees To PCB’s Demands

Hyderabad: A hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy was finalised in an informal meeting held at the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters according to a report published by news agency PTI. India will be allowed to play their share of matches in the UAE and ICC have agreed to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demands of scheduling ICC events till 2027 in a similar manner.

"It's been agreed in principle by all parties that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in the UAE and Pakistan with India playing its matches in Dubai. It's a win-win situation for all stakeholders," the ICC source told PTI.

The marquee tournament will be held in February-March next year. While agreeing to a hybrid model, PCB demanded a similar arrangement for the ICC events to be hosted by India until 2031. However, the ICC has agreed to a hybrid model for all its events until 2027.

During the specified period, India is set to host the Women’s ODI World Cup and 2026 Men;s T20 World Cup jointly with Sri Lanka.