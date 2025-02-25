ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Champions Trophy: Group B Semifinal Scenario After Australia vs South Africa Gets Washed Out Due To Rain

Rawalpindi: The match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is called off due to rain. There was constant rain in Rawalpindi and the match was abandoned at 5:43 PM IST.

According to the Duckworth-Lewis system, both teams should have played a minimum of 25 overs for a result to be concluded. If the teams don’t meet the required quota, there is no reserve day for the contest. Both the teams are rewarded with 1 point each with the match ending in no result. Both teams are at three points now after the fixture occupying the first two places in the Group. Now, England and Afghanistan are also in the hunt to make it to the semifinal of the tournament.

The next match will be between England and Afghanistan on Wednesday, February 26. The winner of the contest will have a chance to enter the semis with a win in their last group fixture.

How Australia can qualify for the semifinal?

As the fixture against South Africa is abandoned, Australia must win their last group clash against Afghanistan. In such a scenario, the team will take their tally to five points. However, if Afghanistan beats Australia, the Kangaroos will be knocked out of the race to the semifinal.