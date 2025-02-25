ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Champions Trophy: Group B Semifinal Scenario After Australia vs South Africa Gets Washed Out Due To Rain

As the rain threat is looming over the Australia vs South Africa fixture, the articles take a look at the semifinal scenario for the teams.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025
File Photo: Australia vs South Africa (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 6:38 PM IST

Rawalpindi: The match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is called off due to rain. There was constant rain in Rawalpindi and the match was abandoned at 5:43 PM IST.

According to the Duckworth-Lewis system, both teams should have played a minimum of 25 overs for a result to be concluded. If the teams don’t meet the required quota, there is no reserve day for the contest. Both the teams are rewarded with 1 point each with the match ending in no result. Both teams are at three points now after the fixture occupying the first two places in the Group. Now, England and Afghanistan are also in the hunt to make it to the semifinal of the tournament.

The next match will be between England and Afghanistan on Wednesday, February 26. The winner of the contest will have a chance to enter the semis with a win in their last group fixture.

How Australia can qualify for the semifinal?

As the fixture against South Africa is abandoned, Australia must win their last group clash against Afghanistan. In such a scenario, the team will take their tally to five points. However, if Afghanistan beats Australia, the Kangaroos will be knocked out of the race to the semifinal.

How South Africa can qualify for the semifinal?

South Africa must win their last group fixture against England at any cost. South Africa will sail into the semifinal with a tally of five points. However, if England registers a win against South Africa, the Proteas might not enter the semifinal.

How England and Afghanistan can enter the semifinal?

England and Afghanistan have played one match each but are yet to earn a point. Both teams should win their last group fixture in order to enter the semis. Also, they will pray for both South Africa and Australia losing their respective matches. However, only one team can go through to the last four as they will meet each other in the group fixture where the loser will be knocked out of the race to the semis.

Rawalpindi: The match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is called off due to rain. There was constant rain in Rawalpindi and the match was abandoned at 5:43 PM IST.

According to the Duckworth-Lewis system, both teams should have played a minimum of 25 overs for a result to be concluded. If the teams don’t meet the required quota, there is no reserve day for the contest. Both the teams are rewarded with 1 point each with the match ending in no result. Both teams are at three points now after the fixture occupying the first two places in the Group. Now, England and Afghanistan are also in the hunt to make it to the semifinal of the tournament.

The next match will be between England and Afghanistan on Wednesday, February 26. The winner of the contest will have a chance to enter the semis with a win in their last group fixture.

How Australia can qualify for the semifinal?

As the fixture against South Africa is abandoned, Australia must win their last group clash against Afghanistan. In such a scenario, the team will take their tally to five points. However, if Afghanistan beats Australia, the Kangaroos will be knocked out of the race to the semifinal.

How South Africa can qualify for the semifinal?

South Africa must win their last group fixture against England at any cost. South Africa will sail into the semifinal with a tally of five points. However, if England registers a win against South Africa, the Proteas might not enter the semifinal.

How England and Afghanistan can enter the semifinal?

England and Afghanistan have played one match each but are yet to earn a point. Both teams should win their last group fixture in order to enter the semis. Also, they will pray for both South Africa and Australia losing their respective matches. However, only one team can go through to the last four as they will meet each other in the group fixture where the loser will be knocked out of the race to the semis.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AUSTRALIA VS SOUTH AFRICA LIVEAUS VS SAAUSTRALIA VS SOUTH AFRICA TODAYAUS VS SA WASHED OUTICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.