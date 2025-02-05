ETV Bharat / sports

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Reveal Full List Of Match Officials; No Indian In The Roster

The International Cricket Council has revealed the complete list of match officials for the upcoming edition of the ICC Champions Trophy.

ICC Umpires Panel
File photo: David Boon (Left), Ranjan Madugalle (Right)
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed a list of 15 match officials for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy. For the tournament which will be played in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19, ICC have announced the names of three match referees and 12 umpires. Notably, there is no Indian name in the list of match officials for the marquee tournament.

The tournament will be played across four venues: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan and Dubai in the UAE. The tournament will run from February 19 to March 9. The list of umpires includes six returning officials from the 2017 edition - Richard Kettleborough, Chris Gaffaney, Kumar Dharmasena, Richard Illingworth, Paul Reiffel, and Rod Tucker, who also officiated in the 2017 tournament.

The duo of Kettleborough and Illingworth stood together for the men’s World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad. Other umpires on the list are Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Ahsan Raza, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Alex Wharf and Joel Wilson, all of whom officiated at the World Cup in India. The panel of Match referees will comprise David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle and Andrew Pycroft. Boon was the match referee in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, while Pycroft also officiated in the tournament.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson.

Match Referees: David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft.

