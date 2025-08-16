Former Sri Lankan Domestic Cricketer Banned For Five Years For Match Fixing

Hyderabad: Sri Lankan cricket has suffered a big blow on Friday as one of the former domestic cricketers, Saliya Saman, was banned from all formats of cricket for five years. The decision came after the ICC found the cricketer guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code.

Sri Lankan cricketer found guilty

According to an ICC statement, the ban is effective from September 13, 2023, when the Sri Lankan cricketer was temporarily suspended. After a thorough hearing and written and oral arguments, the ICC Tribunal found Summons guilty of attempting to unduly influence, by conspiracy, the fixing of matches or parts of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. The ICC also said, 'The summons also alleged offering a reward to another player in return for engaging in corrupt practices under the Code.

According to an ICC statement, the ban is effective from September 13, 2023, when he was temporarily suspended. After the hearing, the ICC Tribunal found Saman guilty of attempting to fix some portion of the matches, by conspiracy, or influencing matches in an inappropriate manner in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. The ICC also said, 'The summons also alleged offering a reward to another player in return for engaging in corrupt practices under the Code.

The 39-year-old Salia Saman was among the eight persons charged in September 2023 for violating the anti-corruption code during the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. Attempts were made to corrupt the matches of the league sanctioned by the ICC. Saman has played 101 First Class and 77 List A matches in his domestic career.

Saman’s domestic career

Saman's domestic cricket career has been brilliant in all formats as he played a crucial role as an all-rounder. In first-class cricket, he scored 3,662 runs from 101 matches at an average of 27.95, including two centuries and 22 fifties. He also scored 898 runs in 77 matches in List A cricket, including a highest score of 65. He scored 673 T20 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 129.92, which includes two fifties and the highest score of 78 not out.

Saman picked 231 wickets in first-class matches with a bowling average of 25.92 and best figures of 8/53. He scalped 84 wickets in List A cricket and 58 wickets in T20, including a five-wicket haul each in both formats.