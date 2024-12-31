ETV Bharat / sports

Jasprit Bumrah Dominates ICC Awards Nominations; Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana Men's T20I And Women's ODI List

Jasprit Bumrah earned a place in multiple ICC awards lists while Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil were the other Indians on the shortlist.

Jasprit Bumrah earned a place in multiple ICC awards lists while Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil were the other Indians on the shortlist.
ICC Award nominees full list Jasprit BUmrah Arshdeep Singh Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian cricketer to receive multiple nominations for the ICC Cricketer of the Year awards, which were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, December 30. He has been nominated for the most prestigious honour, the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for Men’s Cricketer of the Year, and he is also on the four-man shortlist for the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Award for 2024.

England batters Harry Brook and Joe Root will square off with Jasprit Bumrah in both categories. However, former India off-spinner R Ashwin feels that Bumrah is the frontrunner to clinch the Test honour.

If Bumrah wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, he will become the fifth Indian to do so, after Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Virat Kohli (2017 and 2018), and R Ashwin (2016).

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year Award), Smriti Mandhana (Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year) and Shreyanka Patil (Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year) are the other 3 Indians in the list of nominees for ICC Awards 2024.

Bumrah was exceptional with the ball, across all formats in 2024. He played an instrumental role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph that ended their 12-year ICC Trophy-less streak. Bumrah picked 15 wickets at an average of 8.24 in the T20 World Cup, which India won under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. In Test cricket, Bumrah has had a career-defining year. The Indian pacer picked 71 wickets in 13 Tests, finishing with more scalps than any of his counterparts.

Bumrah has been the pick of the bowler in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between Australia and India taking 30 wickets in just 4 matches, 10 more than the second in the list, opposition captain Pat Cummins. Not only this, Bumrah also led India to a victory in his second Test as captain.

Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian cricketer to receive multiple nominations for the ICC Cricketer of the Year awards, which were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, December 30. He has been nominated for the most prestigious honour, the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for Men’s Cricketer of the Year, and he is also on the four-man shortlist for the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Award for 2024.

England batters Harry Brook and Joe Root will square off with Jasprit Bumrah in both categories. However, former India off-spinner R Ashwin feels that Bumrah is the frontrunner to clinch the Test honour.

If Bumrah wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, he will become the fifth Indian to do so, after Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Virat Kohli (2017 and 2018), and R Ashwin (2016).

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year Award), Smriti Mandhana (Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year) and Shreyanka Patil (Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year) are the other 3 Indians in the list of nominees for ICC Awards 2024.

Bumrah was exceptional with the ball, across all formats in 2024. He played an instrumental role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph that ended their 12-year ICC Trophy-less streak. Bumrah picked 15 wickets at an average of 8.24 in the T20 World Cup, which India won under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. In Test cricket, Bumrah has had a career-defining year. The Indian pacer picked 71 wickets in 13 Tests, finishing with more scalps than any of his counterparts.

Bumrah has been the pick of the bowler in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between Australia and India taking 30 wickets in just 4 matches, 10 more than the second in the list, opposition captain Pat Cummins. Not only this, Bumrah also led India to a victory in his second Test as captain.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JASPRIT BUMRAH ICC AWARD NOMINEESARSHDEEP SINGHSMRITI MANDHANASHREYANKA PATILICC AWARD NOMINEES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.