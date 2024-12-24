Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Announces Schedule For Marquee Event; Reveals Date For India vs Pakistan Fixture

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the schedule for the Champions Trophy and the tournament will be played from February 19 to March 10. The India vs Pakistan fixture will be played on February 23 in Dubai. All the India matches will be played in Dubai and the final of the tournament will be played on March 9 with 10th being the reserve day. However, there are two possible venues for the final - Dubai and Karachi. If India makes it to the finals, the fixture will be played in Dubai while if they don't reach the title clash, the fixture will be played in Karachi.

The tournament with eight participants will be played in Pakistan and Dubai with a total of 15 matches. Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi are the three venues in Pakistan which will host the fixtures of the competition. Each of those venues will host three group matches with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Group A teams, Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg will start the next day with India squaring off against Bangladesh. Group B matches will commence on 21 February with Afghanistan taking on South Africa in Karachi. The participant teams have qualified for the tournament by finishing in the top eight positions in the points table of the World Cup played last year.

Group A of the tournament includes defending Champions Pakistan along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Group B of the tournament comprises World Cup 2023 champions Australia along with Afghanistan, England and South Africa.