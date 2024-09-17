ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Announces Record Prize Money For Women’s T20 World Cup; Equals Prize Money Of Men’s Edition

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

In a landmark decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record prize money for the winner of the Women’s T20 World Cup starting from October 3. The amount has witnessed a huge 134 % spike in its prize money and the women cricketers will now also get a huge chunk for winning.

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come up with a landmark move ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. They have announced the same prize money as the men’s tournament played earlier this year. Notably, it will be the first occasion in the history of international cricket when the men’s and women’s tournaments will get the same amount of prize money.

The historic decision was taken at the ICC annual conference in July 2023 and they met their target of reaching prize money equity. Thus, cricket has become the first and only major team sport that has equal prize money for its men's and women's World Cup events.

There is a huge 134 per cent spike in the winner’s prize money and the winner of the tournament will get USD 2.34 million (around 19 Crore rupees). The prize money was USD 1 million in the previous edition in South Africa in 2023.

The runner-ups will get USD 1.17 million (around 10 Crore rupees) while the two semi-finalists will be awarded $675,000 (up from $210 000 in 2023) each. The overall prize pot of $7,958,080 (around 66 Crore rupees) has also witnessed a massive surge from the previous prize pot of $2.45 million.

Each victory in the group stage will assure $270,000 for the winning team while fifth-placed teams will get $135,000. All the participant sides are going to earn $112,500.

The ten participating teams in the competition are divided into two groups. Group A will have Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka while Group B will comprise of Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa and West Indies. Also, the tournament has been shifted to UAE from Bangladesh due to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

