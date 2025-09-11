ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Announces Historic All-Female Match Official Panel For Women's World Cup 2025

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025 will be officiated entirely by an all-female Emirates ICC Panel of Match Officials.

According to the global cricket body, this marks the first time in the tournament's history that only women umpires and referees will oversee matches.

While three recent events - the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the two most recent ICC Women's T20 World Cups - have featured all-female match official panels, this is the first time in the history of the Women's World Cup that the feat will be achieved.

The group of 14 umpires includes the trio of Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams and Sue Redfern that will be appearing at their third Women's World Cup, while Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton will be at their second World Cup after they were the officiating umpires when Australia won their unprecedented seventh title in New Zealand in 2022.

The match referee panel of four includes Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira, who will all bring varying levels of experience in the role to the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup that will be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30, the ICC said.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah believes the all-female panel is an historic moment for women's cricket and thinks it will help lead to many more success stories around the world in the future.