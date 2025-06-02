ICC Announces Dates, Venues For Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the dates and venues for the 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup, which will be held from September 30 to November 2, with five venues across India and Sri Lanka to be used for the eight-team tournament.

According to an ICC statement, the venues for the World Cup would be M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), Assam Cricket Association Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and the R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

The event will commence with a blockbuster clash featuring India in Bengaluru on September 30 as the Women’s Cricket World Cup returns to the cricket-loving country after 12 years.

"The first semi-final will take place in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, with the second semi-final to be played the following day on October 30 in Bengaluru. The two finalists will then have at least two days to prepare for the title decider, with the final of the 2025 Women's World Cup to be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo on Sunday, November 2," the ICC said.

"The eight teams that will feature in the Women's World Cup are India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan," the ICC said.

Australia are the defending champion and would be keen to add another title to their kitty. They had defeated England in the final of the most recent Women's World Cup in New Zealand in 2022.

Australia are also the most successful team in tournament history, having been crowned champions on seven occasions.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: "We are excited to make some important announcements regarding two global women’s tournaments to be hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the England and Wales Cricket Board in the coming months."

"Fans have shown great support for the women’s game in recent years, and I am sure they will start planning for these showpiece events now that they have key dates and venues. Women’s cricket stands at the forefront of our vision, and we are confident that these two upcoming tournaments will not only sustain the incredible momentum we've built in recent years but lift it to greater heights," said Shah.