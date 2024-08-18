Surprising Fixtures Announced By ICC, No India vs Pakistan Clash In World Cup

Dubai: Reigning champions India will commence their ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 campaign against the West Indies which will be held in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025.

The Shefali Verma-led Indian team defeated England to win the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa last year.

Women in Blue are grouped alongside hosts Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka in Group A while India's arch-rivals are placed in Group B with teams like England and their neighbours England and the USA. South Africa, along with New Zealand, new entrants Samoa and a qualifier from Africa will form Group C. Group D comprises Australia, Bangladesh, Scotland, and a qualifier from Asia.

Each team will square off against other three teams in the group and the top three sides from all four groups will then advance to the next stage - Super Six. The bottom-ranked sides from Groups A and D, and B and C will contest in last place play-off on January 24.

The 12 teams which will enter in the Super Six stage, will be further divided into two groups, with the sides from Groups A and D making up Group 1, and the rest making, that's B and D, will form Group 2. In this stage, each side will carry forward the points, wins and NRRs (Net Run Rate) they secured against fellow Super Six qualifying sides. Each side will contest two fixtures in the Super Six, against opponents of corresponding groups that finished at different group positions.

The top-two sides from each group will be through for the semifinals to be held on January 31, with the final slated for February 2. The semifinals and final will all be played at Bayuemas Oval. If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play semifinal 2 as it is pre-decided similar to recently concluded senior men's T20 World Cup in Barbados.

There are reserve days for both the semifinals and final. While February 1 is a reserve day for the semifinals, February 3 has been kept as a reserve day for the summit clash. (With agency inputs)