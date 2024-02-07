Ian Botham Credits England for Infusing Life Into Test Cricket

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

Veteran England all-rounder Ian Botham opined that England's ultra aggressive 'Bazball' approach under Ben Stokes has reinfused new life Test cricket as the crowds are now starting to come back to watch the longer format of the game.

Veteran England all-rounder Ian Botham opined that England's ultra aggressive 'Bazball' approach under Ben Stokes has reinfused new life Test cricket as the crowds are now starting to come back to watch the longer format of the game.

Melbourne: Legendary all-rounder Ian Botham feels that England's ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' approach under Ben Stokes has infused new life into Test cricket. Since Brendon McCullum and Stokes became head coach and captain respectively, England have redefined the way the traditional format is played.

You just have to look at the crowds. The crowds are now starting to come back to Test cricket, Botham told 'SENQ 693'. Playing against India 20-30 years ago in India, the grounds were heaving. Suddenly, the IPL came along and so did one-day cricket and the crowds then plummeted. People are now coming back and wanting to see (Bazball)."

The former captain said England have won more Test matches than losing them after the introduction of 'Bazball'. "You are entertainers at the end of the day and if you want people to come to the games, you have to entertain. They don't want to see someone score 1.2 runs per hour, you want to see guys just boss the game.

You are going to lose one or two games here or there but England have played 15 and won 12. England sells out games across all five days now which was just unheard of. Test cricket is now healthier than it has been for a long time, said Botham who took 383 wickets and scored 5200 runs from 102 Tests between 1977 and 1992. Botham also suggested that other teams are also wanting to play like England.

It's rubbed off (onto other teams). Quite often, you see sides who are three or four wickets down and (the bowling team) seem to relax. When you've got your foot on the throat, you have got to keep it there and do the job. Test cricket has become more impressive which I think is important.

England are currently tied 1-1 in a five-match Test series in India. The third Test begins in Rajkot on February 15.

Read More

  1. Ian Chappell slams 'abysmal' pace of play in Test cricket
  2. Test cricket remains ultimate challenge and we need to protect it: Rohit
  3. AUS vs PAK: Decline of Test cricket isn't as dramatic as it gets spoken about, opines Pat Cummins
  4. Steve Waugh slams SA for naming depleted squad, ICC for not caring about Test cricket

TAGGED:

Ian BothamTest cricketBazBallIndia vs England Test series

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.