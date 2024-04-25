Vishy Sir Has Been Huge Inspiration For Me: Gukesh

Chennai: Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh on Thursday credited the legendary Vishwanathan Anand for playing a huge role in shaping his career, saying "I wouldn't have been close to what I am now if it wasn't for him".

The 17-year-old Grandmaster inked history on April 22 by winning the Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto to become the youngest ever challenger to the world title, beating the record created by the legendary Garry Kasparov 40 years back. The triumph means that Gukesh will now clash against reigning world champion Ding Liren of China for the world title later in the year.

"Vishy sir has been a huge inspiration for me and I have heavily benefitted from his academy. I am truly grateful to him and wouldn't have been close to what I am now if it wasn't for him," Gukesh said at a press conference a few hours after his arrival here to a rousing reception from fans and schoolmates.

Gukesh had his training at the Westbridge-Anand Chess Academy which was formed in 2020. Coincidentally, before Gukesh, Anand was the sole Indian to have won the Candidates in 2014.

Speaking about his much-awaited contes against Liren, Gukesh said, "The biggest challenge against Ding would be how I prepare myself and being in the right state of mind since it will be a big match.

"There are a lot of expectations and a lot at stake. I have full belief in myself and will be going in with the same strategy. Hopefully, it will work out well."

The history-making teen recied a warm welcome by fans as he recieved an enthusiastic reception early this morning. Hundreds of students from the Velammal Vidyalaya, the school where Gukesh studies, lined up at the airport at least one hour before his flight to greet the Chess prodigy upon his arrival on the Indian soil.

"I am happy to see what the victory meant to the country. I was delighted to see young kids full of energy and rooting for me the moment I landed in Chennai. It's truly special and means a lot to me," he said.

His mother Padma, a microbiologist, was at the airport to receive him. His father Rajinikanth had travelled with Gukesh to Toronto for the crucial tournament.