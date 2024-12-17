ETV Bharat / sports

I Will Come Back For Sure, Says 'Dropped' Prithvi Shaw; Opener Does Not Make To Mumbai Vijay Hazare Squad

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday exuded confidence that he would come back for sure after the young opener was dropped from Mumbai's squad for the first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic ODI championship.

In a cryptic message on Instagram, Shaw posted, "Tell me God, what more do I have to see... if 65 innings, 3999 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I'm not good enough...but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully, people believe in me still... cause I will come back for sure... OM SAI RAM (sic)...

Shaw did not find a place in the 17-member Mumbai squad for the first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy which was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday.