I Will Come Back For Sure, Says 'Dropped' Prithvi Shaw; Opener Does Not Make To Mumbai Vijay Hazare Squad

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday exuded confidence that he would come back for sure after the young opener was dropped from Mumbai's squad for the first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic ODI championship.
In a cryptic message on Instagram, Shaw posted, "Tell me God, what more do I have to see... if 65 innings, 3999 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I'm not good enough...but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully, people believe in me still... cause I will come back for sure... OM SAI RAM (sic)...
Shaw did not find a place in the 17-member Mumbai squad for the first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy which was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday.
Aggressive batter Shreyas Iyer will lead the Mumbai team. Shreyas had a remarkable 2024 as he was part of the Ranji Trophy-winning Mumbai team, Irani Trophy-winning Mumbai team and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning team. Shreyas also led the Kolkata Knight Riders to an Indian Premier League title in 2024. However, after that, he was released by KKR. Shreyas was brought by Punjab Kings.
Instagram story of Prithvi Shaw.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2024
- Shaw has been dropped from the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy after having such remarkable stats in List A 🙇 pic.twitter.com/mGoykOwuon
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been also included in the Mumbai team. The selectors have also reposed faith in Suyansh Shedge, all-rounder Shivam Dube, Jay Bista, Ayush Mhatre, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. All-rounders Atharva Ankolekar, Shardul Thakur, and Tanush Kotian have also made it to the Mumbai squad.