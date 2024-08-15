ETV Bharat / sports

'Something Awkward And Weird Was Moving In The Room': Dinesh Karthik Recalls His Paranormal Activity Experience

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently recalled his paranormal activities experience during the India A team's tour of South Africa and mentioned that he still can't figure out what he witnessed that night.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently recalled his paranormal activities experience during the India A team's tour of South Africa and mentioned that he still can't figure out what he witnessed that night.
Dinesh Karthik (Getty)

Hyderabad: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently disclosed that he experienced paranormal activities while he was on a tour of South Africa with India A team. He recalled that the team was stationed in Sun City.

Karthik revealed that he certainly felt something moving in his room during the night, but he is not sure about what he actually witnessed that night.

Speaking at the show on Cricbuzz, Karthik said, "When we were staying in Sun City, I felt something awkward and weird moving in the room in the night at a weird time. I don't know exactly what it was but I can tell you, it was a scary feeling."

The former India cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on his 39th birthday through social media. He has also announced his retirement from the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) after his side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) exited the playoff stage. In IPL 2024, Karthik had amassed 326 runs in 13 innings at an explosive strike rate of 187.35.

However, according to the latest development, Karthik has become the first-ever Indian to feature in the SA20 competition. He will play for Paarl Royals in the SA20 league.

