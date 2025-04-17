ETV Bharat / sports

I Feel Very Entertained By These Trolls: Arshdeep Singh

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings' pacer Arshdeep Singh recently shared insights into his journey with the franchise and his perspective on social media trolling during the episode of the 'Kandid with Kings" series.

Speaking candidly about his evolving role within the team, Arshdeep highlighted the significant responsibility he felt early in his career with the Punjab Kings.

“Ever since I came to Punjab Kings, barring the first year, I started feeling seniority in my role. I have been associated with this team for the last seven years and after spending my first year with the team, I started feeling that I have been given huge responsibility in the team. This also helped me grow as a player and person,” Arshdeep stated.

He further elaborated on how this early growth shaped his approach to the game, particularly in high-pressure situations, “The elevation in my role and growth came pretty early and hence, I knew that I could not mess up at crucial stages because at those times, not working as per the plan can put the team in serious trouble. Hence, I became serious and started feeling like a senior way too early.”