'I am not allowed to talk to my daughter,' says Mohammed Shami

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has expressed his grief that he is not able to meet his daughter Aira. Shami has been away from his wife Hasin Jahan for years due to differences. In this context, he said that he is not allowed to see and talk to his daughter and only speaks on a few occasions. Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in 2014 and Aira was born in 2015. Later, they broke up due to conflicts between the two.

"Nobody wants to lose his family and children. But, some situations are out of our hands. I miss her a lot,'' said Shami. "I can talk to Aira only if he (Hasin Jahan) allows me. My daughter is depending on her to talk to me. I have not seen her for many days. I want her to stay healthy and succeed in everything. The dispute between Hasin and me is only between us. I think Aira is happy there," said Shami.

Shami has been away from the game since the end of last year's ODI World Cup. He did not play in the home series against Australia and Afghanistan and the tour of South Africa.

The pacer is not available for the first two Tests of the ongoing Test series against England. Shami is in England for treatment of an ankle injury. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja has no chance of joining the team for the remaining three matches.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Mohammed Shami's Performance Is Reflection Of Sheer Hardwork, Says Brother Muhammad Haseeb Ahmed