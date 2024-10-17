Hyderabad Hosts Historic PKL Season 11 Kickoff: The Battle Of Breath Between Two Superstars Takes Centre Stage In A Grand Opening

Hyderabad: The new season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will make its much-awaited return to the mat on Friday, October 18. In the opening fixture of the tournament, the Telugu Titans will square off against Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the new season, a grand launch was held at the Hyatt Place, at Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad. The event was graced by PKL League Commissioner & Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports, Mr Anupam Goswami, along with team captains Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans) and Pardeep Narwal (Bengaluru Bulls). Captains of the remaining 10 teams were also present as they kicked off the PKL season. A breathing contest was played between Pradeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat during the opening ceremony of the event.

Expressing his thoughts on the journey so far and the upcoming season, Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “The first decade of the PKL has been a huge achievement, but for us, the focus is on using the experiences to help prepare for the next phase, and further build on the success stories. The players have received a lot of support over the years. And one of the standout aspects is the confidence with which the players say they are kabaddi athletes. After helping rediscover a world-class Indian sport, the next phase of this important journey involves going to newer shores. There has been a significant amount of interest internationally for the PKL. We have always worked with a fan-first thought process, and we promise to be relentless in our approach towards that.”

Telugu Titans' captain Pawan Sehrawat also shared his excitement for the opening match by saying, “I am very happy that we, Telugu Titans, will play the opening game of the season at Hyderabad in front of our home fans. The fans have always supported us a lot, and we are sure there will be more of the same when we walk onto the mat. The team is in a good place and we are confident of doing well.”

Eight players sold at a value of over 1 Crore rupees in the auction held in Mumbai. The second match of the tournament will see U Mumba taking on Dabang Delhi K.C.

PKL is returning to a three-city format this time around with the tournament commencing at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9. The second leg will be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg starting on November 10 till December 1. The third leg of the tournament will be played at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 3 to December 24.