ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad Cricket Association Suspends its President, Secretary, Treasurer Over 'Scam'

Hyderabad: The Apex Council of the Hyderabad Cricket Association has suspended its president, A. Jagan Mohan Rao, secretary R. Devraj, and treasurer C.J. Srinivas Rao on account of a pending enquiry. The trio has been apprehended by the Telangana Police in connection with an alleged scam.

In a letter issued to the three office bearers, HCA acting president Sardar Daljeet Singh wrote, "Dear Sirs, under the emergent meeting of the Apex Council of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) held on July 28 at the registered office, the council has unanimously resolved to place you under suspension with immediate effect from your respective positions of president, secretary, and treasurer, by the powers vested under Rule 41(6) and Rule 15(4)(d) of the HCA Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations - 2018."

A copy of the letter is now in possession of ETV Bharat. "This action has been necessitated in light of serious allegations involving fraud, cheating, misappropriation of funds, and abuse of official position. During the suspension period, you shall not exercise any powers, duties, or privileges associated with your respective offices," it reads.

"Not attend or participate in any meetings, committees, or events organised by or on behalf of the HCA. Not use, access, or engage with any official facilities, records, or communications of the HCA in any capacity whatsoever. This action has been taken in the interest of transparency, accountability, and to protect the integrity and reputation of the Hyderabad Cricket Association," the letter stated.