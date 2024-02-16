Hyderabad Cricket Association Sacks Coach for Misbehavior with Female Cricketers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has sacked coach Jaisimha following a complaint by female cricketers. He was sacked due to misbehavior with women cricketers, a senior HCA official said on Friday.

Also, the HCA expressed its anger at the behavior of coach Jaisimha. It is understood that HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao has ordered Jaisimha to resign immediately from the post of coach.

Jaisimha, who was the head coach of the senior's women's team, was asked to resign. Last month, the Hyderabad women's team went to Vijayawada from Hyderabad to play a match. It was alleged that coach Jaisimha deliberately delayed the return flight. Apart from that, there are allegations that Jaisimha drank alcohol in front of the women cricketers and misbehaved with them while coming to Hyderabad by bus.

The women cricketers complained to the HCA and selection committee member Purnima Rao, who was on the bus, however supported coach Jai Simha.

The female cricketers, who filmed the videos of the coach drinking alcohol, complained to the HCA through the email on January 12. HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao has issued orders to take immediate action against the coach after the videos of him drinking alcohol went live on WhatsApp and TV channels. He also warned that criminal cases will also be filed against Jaisimha.

The HCA President has stated that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted on this incident and further action will be taken against the coach. He made it clear that such actions will not be tolerated. Vidyut Jaisimha denied the allegations against him and claimed that he had not done anything wrong

"There is nothing to ignore if the protection of women cricketers is violated. We are suspending Jaisimha, the coach of women cricketers. We are removing Jaisimha until the investigation is over. We will conduct a full inquiry into the incident. If there is harassment, we will file criminal cases. HCA stands by women cricketers," added Jaganmohan Rao.