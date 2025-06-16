ETV Bharat / sports

Explainer: How Uzbekistan Qualified For First Time In FIFA World Cup?

Some of the big names in Uzbekistan football - Server Djeparov, Odil Ahmedov, Ignatiy Nesterov, Maxim Shatskikh failed to make Uzbekistan qualify for the FIFA World Cup. But, Timur Kapadze, the coach of the national side can boast the achievement of his team. The Uzbek side finally did what they were trying for years - to qualify for a World Cup.

The team secured their berth in the marquee tournament for the first time. The numbers will show that a lifeless draw in Abu Dhabi ensured qualification for the team with a lot of effort and a lot of factors contributed to the campaign. The team is the first nation from Central Asia to get a berth in the competition.

Uzbekistan’s qualification campaigns in the past

Although the team faltered in the first round in the 1998 World Cup qualifiers, they showed a strong performance in 2002 going past the first round. They played with China, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman in the Group B. They secured 10 points with three victories, one draw and four defeats. Uzbekistan finished in third place and missed out on a spot in the tournament.

The team came close to qualification in 2006 and advanced into the third round as well. They topped their group in the second round with 16 points. Afterwards, the team faced Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Kuwait, finishing third in the group with five points. They reached the playoffs and were within closing distance of the qualification but lost to Bahrain in the playoffs.

They were knocked out in the 2010 World Cup Qualifiers but came close to entering the World Cup for the first time in the next two Qualifiers. In 2014, they were up against Jordan in the playoff and lost in a penalty shootout. Four years later, they played a 0-0 draw against South Korea and finished level on points with Syria (13), but the latter advanced on the basis of goal difference.