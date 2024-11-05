ETV Bharat / sports

Want To Watch ODI And T20I Match Live In Stadium? Tickets Are Cheaper Than Railway Ticket

Want To Watch ODI And T20I Match In Stadium? Tickets Are Cheaper Than Railway Ticket ( AP )

Hyderabad: The third and final ODI between West Indies and England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown in Barbados on Wednesday, November 5, 2024. This clash will be a series decider after England and West Indies won a game apiece.

The series is of immense importance, considering both teams would look to find the right combination before the commencement of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year.

The England side were under pressure in the series after losing the series opener to West Indies by eight wickets on October 31. The Three Lions needed to win the second encounter to keep themselves alive in the series and it was stand-in captain Liam Livingstone who rocked the stage with his blistering maiden ODI century to take his side home in a massive run chase, in the absence of many international stars.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a special reduction in ticket prices for the upcoming ODI and T20I matches at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados. This initiative allows Barbadian fans to celebrate the 43rd Independence Day of Antigua and Barbuda by experiencing the excitement of West Indies cricket at a more affordable price.

The West Indies ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against England features three Barbadian nationals – Captain Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Matthew Forde.

Where to purchase discounted tickets online?

Fans can purchase the discounted tickets online at tickets.windies.com using code RIVALRY. Tickets will also be available at the Kensington Oval Box Office from Thursday, 31 October through Tuesday, 12 November, operating from 10 am to 6 pm (Match Days from 10 am to 8 pm).

The reduced ticket prices at the Kensington Oval are as follows:

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI Ticket Prices – Wednesday 6 November

3 W's Upper: Rs 3,364.98 (US$40/BD$80)

3 W's Lower: Rs 3,364.98 (US$40/BD$80)

Hall and Griffith Level 3: Rs 2,103.11 (US$25/BD$50)

Greenidge and Haynes Level 2: Rs 2,523.74 (US$30/BD$60)

Greenidge and Haynes Level 1: Rs 2,523.74 (US$30/BD$60)

Hewitt and Inniss Level 3: Rs 1,682.41 (US$20/BD$40)

Hewitt and Inniss Level 1: Rs 1,682.41 (US$20/BD$40)

Open Stand: Rs 588.84 (US$7/BD$15)