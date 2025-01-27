How To Buy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Tickets?

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the ticket details for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to start from Wednesday, February 19 to Sunday, March 9.

On Monday, the PCB and ICC jointly released the details of the matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Tickets for matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are yet to be released.

The PCB has kept the minimum ticket price for group-stage matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi at 1000 PKR, aiming to make the tournament accessible to fans. For key matches, such as Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, ticket prices start at 2000 PKR (₹620 INR). Semi-final tickets begin at 2500 Pakistani rupees (₹776 INR).

To get the premium viewing experience, VVIP tickets are available for PKR 12000 (₹3726 INR) for group-stage games and PKR 25000 (₹7764) for semi-finals. Ticket prices for premier stands range from PKR 3500 to PKR 7000 (₹1086–₹2170) depending on the venue.

Physical tickets will be available for purchase, starting February 3, at selected TCS Express centres across Pakistan. Fans can register here to buy the tickets. The ticket information for India’s matches in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to be released in due course. The tickets for the Champions Trophy final, scheduled for March 9, will be up for grabs only after the conclusion of the first semi-final to be held in Dubai.

Anurag Dahiya, the ICC Chief Commercial Officer, said, "We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on-sale for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996."

"The Champions Trophy promises to be an unmissable event where every match counts showcasing exciting cricket, featuring the world’s best teams competing for the coveted white jackets. We encourage fans to not miss out and get their tickets now for the first Champions Trophy since 2017," added Dahiya.

Pakistan are the defending champions after they beat Virat Kohli-led India in the final back in 2017 at the Kennington Oval in London. India, who won the Men’s T20 World Cup, last year in the West Indies and the USA, would also be looking to add to their tally of ICC titles. India will begin their campaign with the game against Bangaldesh on February 20, followed by Pakistan 23 February and vs New Zealand on March 2. All the matches will start at 2:30pm IST.