ETV Bharat / sports

How To Become An International Umpire? : Steps, Process And Salary In Detail

Cricket is not just a sport, but it's an emotion and maybe it's more than that for the people of India. They just don't follow or support cricketers, but worship them. They celebrate the Indian cricket team's every win like a festival. The game has its roots in England, but India has become a major player in the world of cricket, having given so much including unforgettable moments and legendary cricketers.

The sport which was the source of entertainment for the Britishers who ruled India for over 150 years, soon became one of the most loved games in the subcontinent. With the improved performances of the Indian cricket team, the craze among the fans kept on rising and eventually after 92 years of playing their first Test, the Indian Cricket Board - Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has become the richest cricket board in the world and the cricketers started becoming the richer.

Many tend to follow the route of becoming a cricketer, but there are numerous other career opportunities within the sport besides playing. One such rewarding career is cricket umpiring. For those who love cricket but may not have made it as players, umpiring offers a lucrative alternative. If you reach the international stage, you can earn a substantial income in lakhs and even crores.

The Role of Umpires in Cricket

Umpires play a crucial role in cricket, ensuring fair play and upholding the spirit of the game. They are responsible for making key decisions both on and off the field, and their rulings are final. Umpires also ensure that all players follow the rules.

There are two types of umpires in cricket:

On-field umpires, who make decisions on the field during the match, and Third umpires, who review decisions using video technology for close or disputed calls. While the on-field umpire’s decision is final, the modern Decision Review System (DRS) allows teams to challenge certain decisions and ask the Third umpire to have another look at the incident.

Skills Required to Become an Umpire

You don’t need to have played cricket at any level to become an umpire, but a deep understanding of the game’s rules is essential. Aspiring umpires should possess:

Quick decision-making abilities, Excellent communication skills, Physical fitness (as they are required to stand for extended periods during matches), Sharp eyesight to observe minute details on the field. Steps to Become a Cricket Umpire in India

To pursue a career in umpiring in India, follow these steps:

1. Join a State Cricket Association: Become a member of your state’s cricket association.

2. Get Sponsored by the State Association: Enroll with the BCCI Umpire Academy through sponsorship for their certification program.