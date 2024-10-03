How To Become An International Umpire? : Steps, Process And Salary In Detail

Cricket is not just a sport, but it's an emotion and maybe it's more than that for the people of India. They just don't follow or support cricketers, but worship them. They celebrate the Indian cricket team's every win like a festival. The game has its roots in England, but India has become a major player in the world of cricket, having given so much including unforgettable moments and legendary cricketers.
The sport which was the source of entertainment for the Britishers who ruled India for over 150 years, soon became one of the most loved games in the subcontinent. With the improved performances of the Indian cricket team, the craze among the fans kept on rising and eventually after 92 years of playing their first Test, the Indian Cricket Board - Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has become the richest cricket board in the world and the cricketers started becoming the richer.
Many tend to follow the route of becoming a cricketer, but there are numerous other career opportunities within the sport besides playing. One such rewarding career is cricket umpiring. For those who love cricket but may not have made it as players, umpiring offers a lucrative alternative. If you reach the international stage, you can earn a substantial income in lakhs and even crores.
The Role of Umpires in Cricket
Umpires play a crucial role in cricket, ensuring fair play and upholding the spirit of the game. They are responsible for making key decisions both on and off the field, and their rulings are final. Umpires also ensure that all players follow the rules.
There are two types of umpires in cricket:
On-field umpires, who make decisions on the field during the match, and Third umpires, who review decisions using video technology for close or disputed calls. While the on-field umpire’s decision is final, the modern Decision Review System (DRS) allows teams to challenge certain decisions and ask the Third umpire to have another look at the incident.
Skills Required to Become an Umpire
You don’t need to have played cricket at any level to become an umpire, but a deep understanding of the game’s rules is essential. Aspiring umpires should possess:
- Quick decision-making abilities,
- Excellent communication skills,
- Physical fitness (as they are required to stand for extended periods during matches),
- Sharp eyesight to observe minute details on the field.
- Steps to Become a Cricket Umpire in India
To pursue a career in umpiring in India, follow these steps:
1. Join a State Cricket Association: Become a member of your state’s cricket association.
2. Get Sponsored by the State Association: Enroll with the BCCI Umpire Academy through sponsorship for their certification program.
3. Pass the Certification Exam: Clear the BCCI Umpire Academy’s certification exam.
4. Gain Experience at the State Level: After certification, umpire in matches organized by your state association to gain practical experience.
5. Clear BCCI Level 1 Exam: After two to three years of experience, apply for the BCCI Level 1 umpire exam, which includes a three-day coaching class. Successful candidates attend an induction course and undergo an interview before progressing to the Level 2 exam.
6. Medical and Final Certification: Once you clear the exams and the medical test, you are certified as a BCCI umpire.
7. Move to International Umpiring: To officiate in international matches, you can request a recommendation from the BCCI for ICC certification.
Umpire Certification and Training in India
The BCCI under the National Cricket Academy provides training to umpires through its Academy in Bengaluru. The academy offers certification programs for umpires officiating in domestic tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ranji Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Umpires who excel at the domestic level can be recommended by the BCCI for ICC certification, allowing them to officiate in international matches.
Umpire Salary Overview
Umpires officiating in international matches earn more significantly more than umpires officiating in domestic matches. Top-level ICC umpires can make between ₹66 lakh to ₹1.67 crore annually, which includes match fees, retainers, and other allowances. Sponsorship deals can further enhance their income.
In ICC matches:
- Umpires are paid ₹3.33 lakh per Test match, ₹2.26 lakh per ODI, and around ₹1.25 lakh for T20 matches.
- However, figures may vary depending on the umpire’s experience and the importance of the match. For instance, Aleem Dar of Pakistan is one of the highest-paid umpires in ICC history.
BCCI Umpire Salary
- The BCCI does not have a fixed salary structure for the umpires, but they are categorized into different grades based on factors such as age, certification, and experience. Reports suggest that:
- A+ and A grade umpires are nearly paid ₹40,000 per day during domestic matches while B and C grade umpires receive ₹30,000 per day.
- Those with a proven track record can be selected for the ICC panel, where the match fees are even higher.
Top Indian Umpires in the ICC
Some of India’s leading umpires who have officiated at the international level include:
- Nitin Menon
- K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan
- Jayraman Madangopal
- Rohan Pandit
- Virendra Sharma
Cricket umpiring offers a fulfilling and financially rewarding career for those passionate about the game, even if they can’t make it as professional players. With the right knowledge, skills, and dedication, aspiring umpires can build successful careers both in India and internationally.