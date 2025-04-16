How The Addition Of New Sports To The LA 2028 Olympics Can Boost India’s Medal Chances?

By Nishad Bapat

Hyderabad: The next edition of the Olympics is set to be played in Los Angeles in 2028, and five new sports were added to the Olympic programme recently for the upcoming edition. Cricket, Squash and Compound Archery made the cut to the Olympics, while boxing retained its place in the roster after some uncertainty around its inclusion.

The Los Angeles Olympics has released a list of sports which are going to be added to the competition, and these additions might boost India’s chances of improving their performance in the medal tally and place themselves in a better position as compared to the last edition in the medal standings.

This inclusion is likely to have a positive impact on the Indian contingent’s performance. The country has been waiting for the addition of Compound Archery for many years, and with its inclusion, the wait has finally ended.

Why India are strong contender to get a medal in cricket (ETV Bharat)

India’s performance in the Olympics

India won a silver medal in the 1900 Olympics as Norman Pritchard produced a brilliant performance. India finished at the 19th position in the medal standings back then, and it is the country’s best-ever position in the medal tally in Olympic history. Historically, the Indian hockey team used to get medals most of the time, but the contingent has been bagging medals in other sports as well in recent years.

India is aiming to touch the double digits in terms of the medals, and the addition of new disciplines can make that dream come true. The country won seven medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and six in the 2024 Paris Olympics, respectively.

How addition of new sports can help India increase the number of medals?

Compound Archery

Recurve Archery is already part of the Olympics, but the inclusion of Compound Archery can completely change the game for India. The addition of the compound archery mixed team event to the competition will boost India’s chances of securing medals, as the Indian archers have been among the top performers in compound archery over the years.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, India won all the medals that were available in the compound archery - the men's and women's individual, men's and women's teams, and the mixed team. The Indian pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won gold in the mixed team event.

Why India can get a medal in Compound Archery (ETV Bharat)

Currently, Jyothi is placed fourth in the world in the women’s compound rankings, while there are three male Indian archers in the top ten of the rankings. Also, Indian teams have performed consistently at the highest level, and so the sport can bring with it possibilities of India bagging medals in the discipline. While Korea is a traditional powerhouse in recurve archery, it doesn’t boast a stellar record in compound Archery. However, the sports’ inclusion in the Olympics programme might change Korea’s approach toward the sports.

Cricket

Cricket is another sport which might bring a medal for the Indian contingent. Six teams will participate in the event to be held in Los Angeles. As hosts, the USA might receive an automatic qualification spot. Further, England will be participating under the Great Britain flag while the Islands which comprise the West Indies will compete as individual countries, which might weaken them.

India has been in brilliant form in the white-ball ICC tournaments in the last two years. The team first clinched the T20 World Cup in 2024 and also won the Champions Trophy 2025. Considering the kind of India’s form and the talent pool they have, the Men in Blue are strong medal contenders and that too for a gold.

Boxing

There has been an uncertainty around the inclusion of boxing in the Olympics, but the sport has finally been added to the roster for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. There are seven categories for the men's events, the same as in Paris, and seven for the women, one more than in Paris. India has won a total of three medals in boxing so far in the history of the Olympics.

In the recently held World Boxing Cup, India won six medals, including one gold, one silver and four bronze. Hitesh Gulia bagged gold in the men’s 70kg category. Although the boxing contingent would not enter the field with high hopes of medals but the Indian boxers might present a strong case for a podium finish.