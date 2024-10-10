Ratan Tata’s Love For Cricket; How Tata Group Boosted Career Of Indian Cricketers

Hyderabad: India’s renowned industrialist Ratan Tata passed away late on Wednesday at the age of 86. The former Tata Group chairman was at the helm of things for a span of 20 years. He was under intensive care at the Mumbai Hospital.
"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."
Ratan was also known for his love for sports and he often supported the Indian cricketers and athletes. Many cricketers received backing from the Tata Group.
In the past, Faroukh Engineer was supported by Tata Motors while Air India also provided support to players like Mohinder Amarnath, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa and VVS Laxman. Indian Airlines who was also linked to Tata Group provided their support to players like Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif.
Shardul Thakur (TATA Power) and Jayant Yadav (Air India) are the other two key players who got assistance. BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar (Tata Steel) also received from the Tata Group.
Ratan Tata's leadership was also marred with controversy as it included a bitter feud with Cyrus Mistry, a scion of the billionaire Shapoorji Pallonji clan, who was appointed as chairman of Tata Sons in 2016. According to the TATA Group, Mistry was not able to turn around businesses which were performing poorly.