Ricky Ponting's Pep Talk Leads Punjab Kings' Foreign To Stay Back In India

Ricky Ponting's Pep Talk Leads Punjab Kings' Foreign To Stay Back In India
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting had almost climbed his flight back to home when the ceasefire between India and Pakistan came into force. Despite that, the Ponting chose not to travel Australia, making a last-minute disembarkation from the plane packed with anxious passengers.

Not only Ponting stayed back in Delhi, but he also ensured that the PBKS' foreign players, who were edgy considering the possibility of a full scale war between two nuclear-armed countries, did not board the flight from the national capital on Saturday night.

"It shows Ponting's character. Only he could have pulled that off," Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon told PTI referring to the pep talk given by the World Cup winning captain to the entire bunch of foreign players.

Players made a nervous road/train journey from Dharamsala to Delhi after the PBKS vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash was abandoned on May 8, included Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis and Xavier Bartlett (all from Australia).

"The foreign players are not used to something like this (war like situation). So, it was natural for them to feel anxious. Led by Stoinis, they all wanted to leave at the earliest and understandably so. But Ponting has convinced them to stay back post ceasefire which I think is remarkable," said a source in the team.

South African pacer Marco Jansen is a regular in PBKS playing eleven this season, is the only one who left India but is transiting in Dubai which is only a short flight away.

With the announcement of IPL resumption imminent, Punjab find themselves well-placed with majority of their star Indian and foreign players already in the country and on standby. With Ponting galvanising the team from a nervous situation, it could push the squad to do something special in this IPL.

In the first season of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting era, Punjab stand on the cusp of its first play-off berth since 2014.

