How Much Teams Earn From ICC Events: Decoding The ICC Revenue Sharing Model

Hyderabad: The scheduling of the International Cricket Council (ICC ) events not only benefits the organisation but also benefits participating teams as they get some revenue of the tournament. No doubt, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the biggest player in the game by amassing the maximum share of the revenue. The financial distribution of the revenue is based on the ICC’s revenue-sharing model. Let us take a look at how the model works and which teams get how much share of the amount.

How ICC revenue-sharing model work?

According to the new revenue distribution model introduced by the ICC in July 2023, BCCI is the only big player in the game.

According to the model, BCCI will approximately earn US$230 million per year between 2024-27 or 38.5 % of the ICC’s annual earnings pf $600 million.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) could earn $41.33 million - or 6.89% of the ICC’s earnings.

The third member of the Big Three, the Australia Cricket Board (ACB) will get $37.53 million (6.25% of the total revenue).