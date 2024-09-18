How Much Teams Earn From ICC Events: Decoding The ICC Revenue Sharing Model

Hyderabad: The scheduling of the International Cricket Council (ICC ) events not only benefits the organisation but also benefits participating teams as they get some revenue of the tournament. No doubt, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the biggest player in the game by amassing the maximum share of the revenue. The financial distribution of the revenue is based on the ICC’s revenue-sharing model. Let us take a look at how the model works and which teams get how much share of the amount.
How ICC revenue-sharing model work?
According to the new revenue distribution model introduced by the ICC in July 2023, BCCI is the only big player in the game.
According to the model, BCCI will approximately earn US$230 million per year between 2024-27 or 38.5 % of the ICC’s annual earnings pf $600 million.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) could earn $41.33 million - or 6.89% of the ICC’s earnings.
The third member of the Big Three, the Australia Cricket Board (ACB) will get $37.53 million (6.25% of the total revenue).
The basis on which percentages are calculated
The percentages are calculated based on multiple factors. The ICC ranking of the country, performance at the ICC events media revenues and viewership decided the percentage of a particular cricketing nation.
Apart from the big three, Pakistan is the only country to get more than 5 % of the share. All other countries get a lesser share than 5 per cent depicting a huge gap between the upper half and bottom teams.
Revenue sharing in bilateral series
In the current model, the host teams usually bear the cost of the touring team and their accommodation as well. However, the revenue generated from the bilateral series between the two countries is usually kept by the hosts. BCCI make a huge chunk of money from home series but no other countries generate revenue which is equal to what BCCI did.