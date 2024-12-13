D Gukesh Earns ₹11.45 Crore And World Chess Champion Title; Ding Liren Settles For ₹9.75 Crores

Hyderabad: India's 18-year-old grandmaster (GM) Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest World Chess Champion, defeating China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship match in Singapore on Thursday, December 13, 2024. With this incredible achievement, Gukesh became the only second Indian and overall 18th chess player to become the World Chess Champion. Notably, legendary grandmaster Vishwanath Anand was the first Indian to clinch the title and has won it on four occasions.

Before Gukesh's feat, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

The two players were tied on 6.5 points after Game 13 and needed to win to emerge triumphant. Game 14 of the World Chess Championship seemed to be entering into the tie-breaker until the Chinese grandmaster made a blunder in his 55th move. The Indian player pounded on a major mistake made by Liren in the closing minutes of the match.

However, it wasn't easy for the youngest Chess Candidates winner Gukesh. He fought hard and didn't commit many mistakes in the entire match after losing the first game. Liren won the first game and the second resulted in a draw. Gukesh then bounced back and equalled the score, winning the third.

The action by then had reached its peak as both players played out seven draws on the trot. Gukesh then broke the deadlock by winning the 11th Game, but Ding ensured to take the game into the final two, winning the 12th game, before the two grandmasters played out a draw in the penultimate clash.

How Much Prize Money Did Gukesh And Ding Liren Win?

As per (FIDE) rules, each player receives US$200,000 (₹1.69 Crores) for every match they win. Hence, Gukesh was awarded US$600,000 (₹5.09 crores approx), while Ding got US$400,000 (₹3.39 crore approx).

"The total prize fund for the match is $2.5 million, with specific distributions based on game outcomes.

The prize fund will be distributed as follows:

Each player will receive $200,000 (₹1.69 Crores approximately) for each game they win.

The remaining prize money will be split equally between the players.

If the winner is decided on a tie-break, the prize money will be divided as follows: the winner receives $1,300,000 (₹11.02 Crores approx.), and the runner-up receives $1,200,000 (₹10.17 Crores approx.)," said FIDE in their statement.

Hence, Gukesh overall won $1,350,000 (₹11.45 crore approx.), while Ding received $1,150,000 (₹9.75 crore approx.).

The World Championship 2024 match was the first in 138 years to feature two contestants from Asia, the reigning World Champion, China’s Ding Liren and challenger Gukesh from India competing for the title. Since 1886, only 17 players have held the prestigious title of World Chess Champion. Gukesh is now the 18th World Chess Champion.