How Much Money Cristiano Ronaldo Will Earn From YouTube As Channel Surpasses 15 Million Subscribers In A Day?

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

Star Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has got a huge fan following and the rising number of subscribers to his recent YouTube channel has proved the same. The Portuguese star has already breached the figure of 15 Million Subscribers and the count is growing continuously.

File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)

Hyderabad: Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has made waves by launching his YouTube channel. Ronaldo is already a popular figure in the sporting fraternity but he now garnering fame on the social media platform as well.

Ronaldo is the most expensive player in the Saudi Pro League while playing for Al-Nassr. The star footballer is already associated with some renowned brands and has some cash-rich contracts in his portfolio. The 39-year-old has started his YouTube channel by the name of ‘UR Cristiano’.

Fastest to 10 million subscribers

As soon as Ronaldo started publishing videos on his channel, it got a worldwide reach in a short time. His channel first became the fastest to 1 Million subscribers in less than 90 minutes. Afterwards, the count of 10 Million subscribers was also surpassed in a quick time. Interestingly, Ronaldo created his YouTube channel on 8 July but he started publishing videos on 21 August.

How Much He Will Earn In A Day

Ronaldo has uploaded 19 videos on his channel so far and the videos have got around 40 Million views on them. According to Thinkific, a YouTuber can earn $1200 - $ 6000 on 1 Million views. Thus, Ronaldo has earned around 2,40,000 $ so far and the count is increasing continuously.

However, the report also mentions that the estimate can change according to a number of factors including follower count, niche and location.

According to a report by Forbes published in May, Ronaldo has a net worth of around $260 Million. The Portuguese star is one of the most decorated athletes across the globe and has several brand endorsements to his name.

