Despite Not Winning A Single Match In Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan Receive ₹2.29 Crores

Dubai: Following the record third Champions Trophy triumph, Rohit Sharma-led India will take home a jaw-dropping $2.24 million (₹19.78 crore). The Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets in the thrilling Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday, March 9.

However, fans have been curious to know how the other teams, including runners-up New Zealand, will be rewarded. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced before the tournament, on February 14, that the runners-up would receive $1.12 million (₹10 crore).

All eight teams which featured in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025 received a guaranteed participation prize of $125,000 (₹1.08 Cr). The 2017 Champions Trophy had a total prize pool of $4.5 million (₹39.09 Crore), with the winners getting $2.2 million (₹19.11 Crore). This amount has witnessed a massive surge of 53 percent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9 million (₹60 crore).

The losing team of the semi-final - South Africa and Australia will get $560,000 (₹4.86 Cr). In addition to this, for every win throughout the tournament, the teams earned $34,000 (₹29.61 Crores). The sides that finish in fifth and sixth place will take $350,000 each, while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will be awarded $140,000 (₹1.21 Cr).

This was India's third Champions Trophy triumph. With this, the Indian cricket team now became the side with the most ICC Champions Trophy titles, followed by Australia with 2.

Coming to the match front, India’s spin attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45), helped New Zealand to a decent 251-run total on a tricky pitch. The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, forged the biggest partnership of the ninth edition of the tournament, a 105-run partnership. However, quick wickets in the middle order, including Virat Kohli’s dismissal for just one run, put India under pressure.

Despite the setbacks, Shreyas Iyer’s crucial 48-run knock, alongside Axar Patel’s composed innings, steadied India’s chase. Small but crucial partnerships between KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja guided India to an emphatic win. KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34-run contribution proved vital, and in the end, Jadeja finished things off in style, guiding India to 4-wickets victory with a boundary and sparking wild celebrations across the stadium.